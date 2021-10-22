Stanley Tang Sells 55,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $603,822.36.

On Monday, August 23rd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $9,991,850.00.

NYSE:DASH opened at $218.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

