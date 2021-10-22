Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 484.80 ($6.33) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 452.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 470.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Insiders have acquired 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 over the last three months.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

