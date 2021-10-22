Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 1.9%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) shares dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

