S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 79,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&T Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

