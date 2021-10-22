SSI Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after acquiring an additional 167,251 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Colfax by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 688,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,114,000 after buying an additional 77,722 shares during the period.

CFXA remained flat at $$202.99 during trading hours on Friday. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,754. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

