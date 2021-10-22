SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 2,857 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SSI Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.06. 408,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,001,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

