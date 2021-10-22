SSI Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,741 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

