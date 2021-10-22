Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.75.

SQ stock opened at $265.08 on Thursday. Square has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 232.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,311 shares of company stock worth $75,429,324. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Square by 132.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 22.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Square by 23.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

