Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 105,189 shares.The stock last traded at $38.79 and had previously closed at $38.42.

SII has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

