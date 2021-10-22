Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $5.98. Spire shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 909,306 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPIR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.65% of Spire at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

