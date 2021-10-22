Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.
SPI stock opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.83. The company has a market capitalization of £936.55 million and a P/E ratio of -53.07. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.21 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.53).
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.