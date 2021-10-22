Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

SPI stock opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.83. The company has a market capitalization of £936.55 million and a P/E ratio of -53.07. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.21 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

