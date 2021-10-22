Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 44,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 161,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,539. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

