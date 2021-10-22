SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1,200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. 90,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

