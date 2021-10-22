SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.53

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 54844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,528,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,743,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,300,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 794,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22,967.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 692,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,902,000 after buying an additional 689,012 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

