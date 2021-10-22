Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 80.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDE. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.11.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.75. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.