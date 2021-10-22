Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $8.00 at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,318,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 930,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after acquiring an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

