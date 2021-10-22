Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 297,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

