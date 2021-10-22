Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.55. 45,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,758. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.93 and a 1 year high of $278.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

