Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 830,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 123,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.63. 802,185 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

