Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 150,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 61.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,235 shares of company stock valued at $25,159,269 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

BSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. 21,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,267. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.