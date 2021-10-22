Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.85. 491,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,832. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.08. The firm has a market cap of $285.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

