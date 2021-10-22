SOTA Finance Trading 14.9% Lower This Week (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $14,978.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00103930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00205337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010855 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

