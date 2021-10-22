Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 55,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,684,126 shares.The stock last traded at $33.40 and had previously closed at $32.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 65.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

