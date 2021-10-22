Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

SON opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

