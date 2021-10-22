SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $17.56 or 0.00029054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $106,516.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,887.23 or 0.99466306 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.18 or 0.06436734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022161 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.