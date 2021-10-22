Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Snap updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $18.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908,100. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96.

Get Snap alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $2,715,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.