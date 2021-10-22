Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. Snap has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,264,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

