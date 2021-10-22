Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $70.00 at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at MKM Partners from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. Snap has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

