Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Issues Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Snap updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SNAP traded down $18.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.32. 4,507,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. Snap has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,715,705.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

