Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives $9.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $3,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 495,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,979. The company has a market capitalization of $310.57 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

