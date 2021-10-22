SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 (LON:SCRF)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCRF opened at GBX 88.25 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.41. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

