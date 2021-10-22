Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

