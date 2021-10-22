SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.13.
SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SL Green Realty stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
