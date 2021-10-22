SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.13.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

