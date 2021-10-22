SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $1,110,750.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total value of $1,110,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $4,328,950.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00.

SITM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $228.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,336. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,662.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $239.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SiTime by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SiTime by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

