SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,195. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

