SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for 2.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,523 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 43.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. 7,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,465. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

