Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 4,773 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.81% of Curtiss-Wright worth $39,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.95. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.