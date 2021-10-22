Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $22.75 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Syneos Health worth $22,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 108,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,331,000 after acquiring an additional 98,583 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 74.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

SYNH stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

