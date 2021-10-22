Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,027 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $26,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 1,773.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,788 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 27.2% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 48.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.71. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

