Silgan Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

SLGN stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

