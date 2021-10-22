Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,960 shares.The stock last traded at $21.18 and had previously closed at $21.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $633.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

