Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS SFFYF remained flat at $$49.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. Signify has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

