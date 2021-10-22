Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Tops $0.0027

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $470.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00192176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.