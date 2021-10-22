Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.53.

Signature Bank stock opened at $309.69 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

