Sigma Planning Corp Has $359,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Public Storage stock opened at $322.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.