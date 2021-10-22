Sigma Planning Corp Has $350,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

EIX stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

