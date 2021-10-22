Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.80 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMT. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.53. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$97.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

