SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,940,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 456,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

