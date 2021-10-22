Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON TMG opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.26 million and a PE ratio of 77.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.43. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 53.34 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20).

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 2,798,541 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total value of £2,042,934.93 ($2,669,107.56).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

