Shopping (SPI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $698,253.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $42.62 million and approximately $698,253.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $46.03 or 0.00074843 BTC on exchanges.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,844 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

